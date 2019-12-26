Biden Christmas Message Coming From ‘Entire Family, Even The Dogs’ Excludes Embattled Hunter

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a point to include even the family dogs in his public Christmas message — but noticeably absent was his embattled son Hunter.

Biden began by tweeting a family photo that did not include Hunter, along with the caption, “May your time with loved ones be full of peace, laughter, and joy. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. With love, from my family to yours.”

May your time with loved ones be full of peace, laughter, and joy. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. With love, from my family to yours. pic.twitter.com/L7mwR4nBKd — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2019

Hunter’s absence was noticed immediately:

Where’s Hunter? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 25, 2019

Is Hunter not welcome at these family parties? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 25, 2019

Biden followed up with a video of two additional family members — Champ and Major — but still made no mention of Hunter. “When we say Merry Christmas from the entire Biden family, that means even the dogs,” he tweeted. (RELATED: Graham Makes His Move — Requests Documents On Ukraine, Joe And Hunter Biden)

When we say Merry Christmas from the entire Biden family, that means even the dogs. pic.twitter.com/PblQHBH792 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2019

Former Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti cheered Biden on, suggesting that his love of dogs made him more qualified for the White House than President Donald Trump.

Well said. No man or woman who does not like dogs should ever occupy the White House again. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 25, 2019

Biden has actively avoided talking about Hunter on the campaign trail, occasionally getting into testy exchanges with reporters and even town hall attendees who ask about him.