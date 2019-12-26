‘Finding The Bright Side’ With Shannon Bream

On today’s best of podcast we revisit our interview with “Fox News @ Night” host Shannon Bream about her book, “Finding The Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters.”
Listen to the show:
Watch the Shannon Bream interview:
Shannon Bream from Fox News went from a nerdy bookworm to winning beauty pageants in two states. From being a lawyer to an internship in journalism. We get into how it all happened, how she faced the setbacks along the way to end up on top. She details all of this and more in her book, “Finding The Bright Side,” available now.
(RELATED: Shannon Bream To Fill Prime-Time Slot With ‘Fox News @Night’)
(RELATED: Shannon Bream: How I Found My Faith And Climbed The Fox News Power Ladder)
Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, your source of the best organic CBD oil available. Check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive 10% off your entire order.
Please help spread the word about the Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON ITUNES
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY CALLER ON SOUNDCLOUD
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON STITCHER
The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.