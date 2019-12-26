‘Finding The Bright Side’ With Shannon Bream

On today’s best of podcast we revisit our interview with “Fox News @ Night” host Shannon Bream about her book, “Finding The Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters.”

Shannon Bream from Fox News went from a nerdy bookworm to winning beauty pageants in two states. From being a lawyer to an internship in journalism. We get into how it all happened, how she faced the setbacks along the way to end up on top. She details all of this and more in her book, “Finding The Bright Side,” available now.

(RELATED: Shannon Bream To Fill Prime-Time Slot With ‘Fox News @Night’)

(RELATED: Shannon Bream: How I Found My Faith And Climbed The Fox News Power Ladder)

