LeBron James And Anthony Davis Fall On Kevin Hart During Game Against The Los Angeles Clippers

LeBron James pulled off an embarrassing stunt during a 111-106 Wednesday loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

At halftime, fellow Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis fell into the lap of Kevin Hart, who is bouncing back from a car injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LeBron just couldn’t help himself and rushed over to also mess around with Hart. Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

Two NBA stars were more focused on horsing around with Hart than the game. Watch a video of the incident below.

What the hell is LeBron James doing? You can maybe get away with this stunt if you win, and I’d still not be a fan.

He’s being paid millions of dollars to play basketball. He’s not getting paid generational amounts of money to screw around with Kevin Hart courtside during one of the biggest games of the year.

The Lakers didn’t even win! They lost to their Los Angeles rival! If I was a fan of the team, I’d be furious watching this video.

The team’s two best players were acting like this was a comedy show instead of a major NBA game. It really makes you wonder if these guys have their priorities in a row.

Shoutout to LeBron. He wanted attention and he got it. He also got a loss, but he doesn’t seem to care about that at all.