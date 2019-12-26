Woman Goes Viral On Twitter After Buying Her Dad A Flamethrower For Christmas

We might have found the daughter of the year this Christmas.

In a Twitter video posted by @katievanslyke, she puts the flamethrower she bought for her dad for Christmas on display, and it's awesome.

Give it a watch below. It's without a doubt the most American thing you'll see all day.

I got my dad a flame thrower for Christmas, meaning I’m the best daughter that has ever existed pic.twitter.com/fvmFsPNuei — katie van slyke (@Katievanslyke) December 25, 2019

It really doesn't get much better than that at all. Imagine being a dad and opening up that beast of a weapon on Christmas day.

If she wasn't already his favorite child, I'm pretty sure the flamethrower should push her over the edge.

That's also not some little flamethrower, which we've seen before. That thing is a legit weapon. You find yourself on the business end of that thing, and you're going to be in a world of hurt.

I didn’t even know things like that were legal, but I’m happy they are! After all, we didn’t go to the moon so that we couldn’t celebrate Christmas with flamethrowers.

Props to this young lady for the awesome Christmas present, and for probably winning “daughter of the year” with absolute ease.