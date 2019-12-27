Oddsmakers Believe LSU Will Beat Clemson In The National Title Game

Oddsmakers think the LSU Tigers will beat Clemson in the college football national title game.

According to odds from BetOnline.ag, LSU beating Clemson is the most likely outcome of the playoff at 5/2. LSU beating Ohio State is next at 3/1. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the full list below.

Odds for each @CFBPlayoff title result via https://t.co/yfJOw35WnU LSU beats Clemson 5/2

LSU beats Ohio St 3/1

Clemson beats LSU 13/4

Ohio St beats LSU 15/4

Clemson beats OU 16/1

Ohio St beats OU 16/1

OU beats Clemson 20/1

OU beats Ohio St 20/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 26, 2019

I think LSU is obviously going to beat Oklahoma. I don’t know anybody who thinks the Sooners will win. Taking the Tigers almost seems too easy.

However, I’m not willing to name Ed Orgeron, Joe Burrow and company national champions just yet.

Clemson and Ohio State are both insanely talented. Both teams have future top NFL picks all over the field.

Most importantly both teams have future high draft picks playing quarterback. Stopping Justin Fields or Trevor Lawrence will be a nightmare for the Tigers.

Given the fact Ole Miss moved the ball on them with ease, I find it hard to believe Clemson and OSU will struggle much.

If anything, I think there’s a really good chance OSU and Clemson both light LSU up. Yet, oddsmakers clearly disagree with me.

