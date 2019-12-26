Clemson Star Travis Etienne Says Nobody From The Team Watched The Heisman Ceremony

Clemson running back Travis Etienne recently claimed not a single member of the team watched the Heisman ceremony.

Etienne and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence both entered the season has Heisman contenders, but neither one got an invite. Apparently, the team just didn’t care. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t think anyone on our team watched it, honestly,” Etienne told 247Sports about the team not watching the Heisman ceremony.

If you’re looking to read into this a bit, you can view Etienne’s comments as subtle trash talk. The Buckeyes, who Clemson plays in the first round of the playoff, sent Justin Fields and Chase Young to the ceremony.

Neither won, but OSU got two guys invited. Clemson didn’t get anybody invited. Now, they’ll settle it on the field.

Trevor Lawrence entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman. He got off to a very slow start to the season, but torched defenses down the stretch.

Now, we’ll see what he can do against the best defense in America. The Heisman won’t matter one bit if the Tigers repeat as national champs, which is a very realistic possibility.

Tune in December 28 on ESPN to watch both playoff games. You know I’ll be locked in and ready.