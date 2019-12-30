Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Books, Movies And Music Of 2019

Former President Barack Obama shared his much-awaited list of favorite things from 2019 on his social media.
The lists include his favorite books, movies and music from the past year.
His music taste is definitely his strongest point here with artists such as Lizzo, Maggie Rogers and Dominic Fike making the list. Obama’s music selection must be influenced by his daughters, Malia Obama, 21, and Sasha Obama, 18.
Even DaBaby makes the top music list. Iconic, truly. (RELATED: Obamas Sign Deal To Produce And Host Podcasts With Spotify)
I can’t get over how with the times Obama’s music is. I’m very proud of him for this.
Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. It’s our first offering in partnership with Netflix, and I’m excited about the other projects we’ve got in the works. Here’s the full list:
Next up we have his favorite movies, which of course includes his own film “American Factory” because who makes a list of the best movies of 2019 and doesn’t push their own work? Other notable movies listed include “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Apollo 11” and “Little Women.”
Over the next few days, I’ll be sharing my annual list of favorites — books, films, and music — with all of you. This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too. Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy—work and family life, social and volunteer commitments—outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences. They’re the fabric that helps make up a life—the album that lifts us up after a long day, the dog-eared paperback we grab off the shelf to give to a friend, the movie that makes us think and feel in a new way, works that simply help us escape for a bit. To start, here are the books that made the last year a little brighter for me. Most of them came out in 2019, but a few were older ones that were new to me this year. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did.
Finally, we were also blessed with Obama’s favorite books of 2019. The list is pretty impressive, but not for the reader who prefers fiction. He did include two sports books if you’re into that kind of thing. For Obama, I would like to recommend the writer Liane Moriarty. Phenomenal work.
Obama is right about one thing. Books, movies and music really do make up some of the biggest parts of our lives and inspire us in the best ways.