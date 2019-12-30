Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Books, Movies And Music Of 2019

Former President Barack Obama shared his much-awaited list of favorite things from 2019 on his social media.

The lists include his favorite books, movies and music from the past year.

His music taste is definitely his strongest point here with artists such as Lizzo, Maggie Rogers and Dominic Fike making the list. Obama’s music selection must be influenced by his daughters, Malia Obama, 21, and Sasha Obama, 18.

Even DaBaby makes the top music list. Iconic, truly. (RELATED: Obamas Sign Deal To Produce And Host Podcasts With Spotify)

I can’t get over how with the times Obama’s music is. I’m very proud of him for this.

Next up we have his favorite movies, which of course includes his own film “American Factory” because who makes a list of the best movies of 2019 and doesn’t push their own work? Other notable movies listed include “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Apollo 11” and “Little Women.”

Finally, we were also blessed with Obama’s favorite books of 2019. The list is pretty impressive, but not for the reader who prefers fiction. He did include two sports books if you’re into that kind of thing. For Obama, I would like to recommend the writer Liane Moriarty. Phenomenal work.

Obama is right about one thing. Books, movies and music really do make up some of the biggest parts of our lives and inspire us in the best ways.