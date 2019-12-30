Beto O’Rourke Can’t Bring Himself To Thank Armed Churchgoers Who Stopped A Mass Shooting

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke tweeted another appeal for gun control on Sunday following a church shooting in White Settlement, Texas, but failed to mention or thank the congregants who used weapons to stop the assailant.

“So saddened to hear about another church shooting in Texas, this one in White Settlement near Fort Worth,” the former Democratic presidential candidate tweeted. “Clearly what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working.”

So saddened to hear about another church shooting in Texas, this one in White Settlement near Fort Worth. Clearly what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working. https://t.co/krwcpL1lih — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 29, 2019

A gunman shot and killed two parishioners at West Freeway Church of Christ, near Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday before being fatally shot by two armed church members who were part of the church’s security detail.

The article O’Rourke shared along with his tweet, from The Dallas Morning News, was titled, “Gunman kills 2 at White Settlement church before 2 members fatally shoot him.” In it, law enforcement officials are quoted as praising the armed congregants.

“Today evil walked boldly among us,” said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourne. “But let me remind you, good people raised up and stopped it before it got worse.” (RELATED: Woman Who Confronted Beto O’Rourke Speaks Out, And She’s Got A Message For President Trump)

O’Rourke, whose “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15” statement made him a lightning rod on the issue during the Democratic presidential primary campaign’s early days, drew plenty of negative attention for his failure to mention the fact that good guys can wield firearms too.

If @BetoORourke had his way, no one else would have been armed except for the law-breaking murderer, and more people would have died. https://t.co/2IBXuLdXLH — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 30, 2019

Armed churchgoers stopped the shooter, you liar https://t.co/bIQguk3UDi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 29, 2019

A gun saved the day. Clearly guns are the problem. https://t.co/jHFXPPQtFl — Count Chunkula???????????????????????????? (@CountDankulaTV) December 30, 2019

How did the New York gun laws protect the Jewish people praying that were stabbed by a man with a machete? I noticed you mention sending love and prayers to Monsey but I did not see you call for machete laws. https://t.co/z9W2GAigOV — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 29, 2019