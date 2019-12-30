Marshawn Lynch Sells $150,000 In Apparel After Returning To The NFL

Marshawn Lynch has been moving some merchandise ever since he returned to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN, his Beast Mode apparel has sold somewhere in the ballpark of $150,000 worth of gear since he returned to his old team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Operations and finance head of Lynch’s business Mitch Grossbach believes sales could be up to seven times more than when he was out of the league, according to the same report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Dec 29, 2019 at 7:51pm PST

Do we think it’s safe to say people are pumped about Lynch being back in the NFL? The Seahawks might have lost their season finale to the 49ers, but Beast Mode being on the field was a major storyline.

He was one of the most electric runners in the league back in the day, and people want to know what he still has in the tank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Dec 29, 2019 at 5:44pm PST

Lynch might only have had 34 yards in his return to the Seahawks, but it doesn’t really matter. People are just excited to have him back.

Given the merchandise numbers, people obviously haven’t lost interest in him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Dec 29, 2019 at 5:20pm PST

If the Seahawks can put together a run in the postseason, his gear will really start flying off of the shelves. That much is for sure.

Welcome back, Beast Mode! Welcome back.