‘Murder Mystery’ Was The Most Popular Item On Netflix In 2019

“Murder Mystery” was the most popular thing streamed on Netflix over the past year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler was the most popular piece of content on the streaming service in 2019, which is measured by viewing within the first 28 days. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

“Stranger Things” season three finished second.

For those of you who haven’t seen “Murder Mystery,” I seriously suggest that you do. It’s one of the best comedies I’ve seen in a long time.

I know some people think Sandler has lost his fastball. “Murder Mystery” is all the proof you’ll ever need that he most certainly hasn’t.

It was entertaining from start to finish.

I’m also not surprised “Stranger Things” finished second. “Stranger Things” is about as lit as it gets when it comes to great television.

I binged the first couple seasons over a few days. I was locked in from start to finish. It was one of the coolest shows I’ve ever seen.

All in all, 2019 was a hell of a year for Netflix and its content. I can’t wait to see what we get in 2020.