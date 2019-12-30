New York Giants Fire Head Coach Pat Shurmur After 4-12 Season

The New York Giants have fired head coach Pat Shurmur after going 4-12.

According to Dan Duggan, Shurmur was fired early Monday morning. He will still hold one final meeting with the team. Adam Schefter also reported the firing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Giants have fired Pat Shurmur, per source. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 30, 2019

Shurmur was informed of his firing shortly before 9 am, per source. He is still scheduled to hold a final team meeting with players at 11. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 30, 2019

Giants are firing HC Pat Shurmur, per source. Another HC search for the Giants, their third in five years. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Well, that didn’t take long at all to unfold. You almost have to feel bad for Shurmur. He was in a very tough situation.

Eli Manning has been out of his prime for years, and Daniel Jones, while talented, is still a rookie quarterback.

Whenever your quarterback situation isn’t doing well, it’s really tough to win in the NFL. While it might not all be Shurmur’s fault, he was the guy who paid the price.

In the NFL, the head coach is often the first to go whenever there are problems. Shurmur was a victim of that reality this morning.

I doubt he’ll struggle to find a new job. He can coach, but he just found himself in a rough situation. Now, the question will be who takes over.

Given the fact Daniel Jones is the future of the franchise, don’t be surprised if the Giants gun for somebody with a long history of developing quarterbacks.