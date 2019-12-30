REPORT: Ron Rivera Is A Top Candidate To Be The Next Head Coach Of The Redskins

The Washington Redskins are apparently locking in on Ron Rivera to be their next head coach.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former Panthers coach is “a top candidate” to take over the Redskins. He is meeting with the organization today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ron Rivera has emerged as a top candidate for the #Redskins and if tomorrow goes well, this could end with a new coach in Washington. https://t.co/DzK1gpvzqB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

This isn’t a bad call at all for the Redskins. Despite being fired by the Panthers, Rivera can absolutely coach.

Make no mistake about that at all. Let’s not forget this guy was in the Super Bowl just a few seasons ago.

There’s no doubt at all he knows his Xs and Os when it comes to the sport.

The problem with the Redskins is that Daniel Snyder is one of the worst owners in all of professional sports, which means the organization is often consumed by chaos.

At the same time, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins showed great promise at times throughout the season.

If Rivera and Haskins mesh well, then the Redskins could quickly start turning things around.

We’ll have to wait to see how it all plays out with the Redskins and Rivera, but he’s certainly a great option if that’s the path the team goes down.