Dwayne Haskins Has High Ankle Sprain, Will Miss Final The Final Game Of The Year

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is banged up, and he will miss the final game of the year against the Cowboys.

According to Ian Rapoport, Haskins has a high ankle sprain that he suffered against the Giants this past Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That injury will keep him out against the Cowboys. That means his season is over.

#Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins suffered a high-ankle sprain based on initial analysis, sources say, but he’ll get an MRI and other tests today be sure. He wants to play in the finale, but no indication yet on if he’ll be able to. He was 12 of 15 for 133 yards with 2 TDs pre-injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

#Redskins coach Bill Callahan says Dwayne Haskins’ rookie season is over. Haskins came on the last few weeks. https://t.co/V4mcIZjTcy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

I respect Haskins wanted to play hurt in the final game of the season. I really do. I respect the rookie quarterback wanting to get some extra reps before it’s the offseason.

However, the Redskins made the correct call not letting him do it.. If he’s hurt at all, then Haskins should be glued to the bench. That’s the situation, and the team handled it correctly.

The team isn’t playing for anything. They’re not going to the playoffs. With that being the case, there was no reason at all to play Haskins.

If he’s not 100%, then sit him down and let somebody else get under center. He’s way too important to the future of the franchise to risk in a meaningless game.

I respect his energy to want to suit up, but this was handled correctly by the Redskins. There’s way too much at stake down the road.