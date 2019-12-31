‘CBS Evening News’ Airs Picture Of Elijah Cummings During Segment About Rep. John Lewis’s Battle With Cancer

“CBS Evening News” accidentally aired a picture of former Democratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings during a segment on Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis’ cancer diagnosis Monday.

CBS chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett was filling in for anchor Norah O’Donnell Monday evening and began to talk about Lewis’ recent health announcement. The Georgia congressman said Dec. 29 that he had been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Instead of airing a photo of Lewis, 79, during the segment, CBS accidentally showed a photo of Cummings, who died in October. The network also identified Cummings, 68, as Lewis underneath the picture.

WATCH:

“CBS Evening News” sent out a statement apologizing for the mix-up later on. They wrote that the photograph “was misidentified.”

“We deeply regret the error,” the evening show tweeted.

Tonight on the 6:30 p.m. ET broadcast of the CBS Evening News, one photograph was misidentified as Congressman John Lewis. We have replaced the photo in all broadcasts and platforms. We deeply regret the error. — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 31, 2019

CBS News is not the first to mix up the two congressmen. Fox News apologized in June for showing a picture of Lewis identified as Cummings. (Rep. John Lewis Calls For Impeachment)

The network said it was a “technical snafu.”