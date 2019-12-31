Corey Lewandowski Isn’t Running For US Senate Seat

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Tuesday he will not run for Senate in New Hampshire, where he was considering a challenge of Democratic incumbent Jeanne Shaheen.

“After much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate,” Lewandowski wrote on Twitter. “While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won. My priorities remain my family and ensuring that @realDonaldTrump is re-elected POTUS.”

Lewandowski has been toying for months with a Senate run, and President Donald Trump encouraged him to do so during a New Hampshire rally in August. Lewandowski launched a website for a potential Senate run Sept. 17, during a break while he was testifying before the House Judiciary Committee. (RELATED: Lewandowski Launches Website For Possible Senate Run During House Hearing)

“I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support I have received from people across New Hampshire and the country,” Lewandowski wrote on Twitter.

Lewandowski was fired from the Trump campaign June 20, 2016, but has remained one of the president’s most ardent defenders. He has not held a job at the White House, but is considered an informal adviser to Trump.

