FiveThirtyEight Gives Clemson A 52% Chance Of Beating LSU, ESPN Gives Them A 55.9% Chance

FiveThirtyEight and ESPN both believe Clemson will win the college football national title against LSU.

FiveThirtyEight has Clemson at a 52% chance of beating the Tigers from Baton Rouge. ESPN’s FPI gives them an even better shot at 55.9%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Dec 29, 2019 at 11:23am PST

See, this is what I have been preaching to all of you. I don’t care that the oddsmakers are favoring Ed Orgeron, Joe Burrow, and LSU.

I don’t care at all. Sure, it’s the sexy pick, and it’s the easy decision to make. However, Clemson isn’t going to roll over and die for Coach O’s squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Dec 28, 2019 at 9:50pm PST

In fact, I think there’s a very good chance Clemson walks out holding the trophy at the end of the night January 13.

Trevor Lawrence picked apart Ohio State, and the defense the Buckeyes have is lightyears more impressive than anything LSU can put on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Dec 28, 2019 at 9:17pm PST

Clemson also arguably has the best defense LSU has played all season. This is going to be a heavyweight title fight, and I think there’s plenty of evidence to suggest Lawrence and Swinney will go home the winners.

Of course, this is why we play the game! Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking. No matter what happens, I think we’re in for a wild time when Clemson and LSU meet on the field.

Tune in January 13 on ESPN. It’s going to be epic!