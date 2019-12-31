US

‘God Bless All Our Heroes In Uniform’: Ivanka Trump Touts Marines Defending US Embassies

First daughter Ivanka Trump took a moment New Year’s Eve to thank the United States Marines who stand guard at U.S. Embassies.

“As we end the year, let’s affirm our gratitude for the Marines who risk their lives keeping our Embassies safe,” Ivanka tweeted. “Our prayers are with US Embassy personnel in Baghdad. God bless all our heros in uniform!” (RELATED: ‘Some Things Never Change, Dad’: Ivanka Trump Tweets Support In Face Of Impeachment)

After militant protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, President Donald Trump authorized the deployment of about 100 U.S. Marines to bolster security on the ground. Defense Secretary Mark Esper shared the public details via Twitter, adding, “We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats in country, and to ensure our right of self-defense. We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy.”

“The US continues to support the Iraqi people & a free, sovereign, & prosperous Iraq,” Esper concluded.