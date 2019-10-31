‘Some Things Never Change, Dad’: Ivanka Trump Tweets Support In Face Of Impeachment

First Daughter Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to defend her father Thursday in the face of impeachment proceedings against him.

House Democrats pushed through a resolution to continue their impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump — a resolution that passed on a largely party-line vote — and just moments later, the president’s daughter responded. (RELATED: Steve Scalise Rips Into Impeachment Resolution: ‘Don’t Run A Sham Process!’)

“‘…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.’ -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.

Some things never change, dad!” Trump tweeted.

Some things never change, dad! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2019

The White House adviser addressed the impeachment inquiry several weeks earlier during an interview with Fox Business host Trish Regan. “I think my father has definitely grown used to this. This has been true basically since day one. Certainly since the election, so we are focused on delivering and fulfilling promises made to the American people. That’s every day what we are focused on,” she explained.

The president also responded to the vote in a tweet, calling the impeachment inquiry “The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!”