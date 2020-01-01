David Limbaugh On ‘Why Democrats Must Not Win’

On the New Year’s Day edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we revisit our interview with best-selling author David Limbaugh on his new best selling book, “Guilty By Reason Of Insanity: Why The Democrats Must Not Win.”

Listen to the show:

Watch the David Limbaugh interview:

(RELATED: David Limbaugh And The Deep State)

(RELATED: David Limbaugh On Kavanaugh, Democrats, And His New Book)

(RELATED: David Limbaugh: If Obama re-elected ‘we don’t deserve to keep our country’)

Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, your source of the best organic CBD oil available. Check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive 10% off your entire order.