Wisconsin Loses The Rose Bowl To Oregon On Terrible Call

The Wisconsin Badgers got hosed in the Rose Bowl against Oregon late Wednesday night.

RAPID REACTION: The refs rob Wisconsin of a Rose Bowl victory over Oregon. The officials should be ashamed with the calls they made. I’m disgusted and what happened tonight is an insult to America and freedom. pic.twitter.com/uHxS1Js7zi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2020

Late in the game with the Badgers trailing 28-27, an offensive pass interference was called on Danny Davis as Wisconsin was driving to win the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was without a doubt one of the worst calls in the history of football, and it effectively ended the game. Watch the disgraceful play unfold below.

What an absolute disgrace. I thought Paul Chryst was going to murder the ref on live TV, and he had every right in the world to be furious.

It’s absolutely pathetic what we witnessed happened tonight against my Badgers. I’m at a loss for words right now.

“That’s a big ass call you just got wrong” Paul Chryst is not happy pic.twitter.com/ApNMzj6b89 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 2, 2020

Anybody who cheers for Oregon who thinks they won fair and square is an idiot. It’s that simple. We got screwed, and everybody not wearing red and white should be ashamed of themselves.

I’m proud of this team and everything we’ve accomplished. As for everybody else who supported Oregon, you can see my message for all of you below.