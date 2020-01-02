Editorial

EXCLUSIVE: Meet The Rancher Who Has To Police The Border By Himself

America’s immigration crisis has been overshadowed by soundbites and political fights in Washington, D.C., but for  many Americans, what happens at the border has real-life consequences.

The Chiltons own a ranch near the U.S.-Mexico border, and have to face the day to day dangers that come with America’s border crisis. See what the Chiltons had to say in this exclusive interview below.

