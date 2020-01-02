Sen Graham: The Price Of Killing Americans ‘Has Just Gone Up Drastically’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday evening that President Donald Trump’s decision to order an airstrike that killed one of Iran’s top military generals likely dealt a crippling blow to the Iranian regime.

“Wow – the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically. Major blow to Iranian regime that has American blood on its hands,” Graham said on Twitter. “Soleimani was one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah’s regime. He had American blood on his hands.”

Wow – the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically. Major blow to Iranian regime that has American blood on its hands. Soleimani was one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah’s regime. He had American blood on his hands. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020

Graham added in a later tweet Thursday that he appreciated what he described as Trump’s aggressive action, suggesting — “To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more. if you want more, you will get more.”

The airstrike targeting Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Quds Force, came amid increased hostilities between Iran and the U.S. (RELATED: Pentagon Says Trump Ordered Airstrike That Killed Top Iranian General At Baghdad Airport)

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of an Iraqi paramilitary group that attempted to storm the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31, 2019, was also reportedly killed in the drone strike. The Pentagon said in a statement addressing the strike that Soleimani directed the attack on the embassy.

Trump tweeted an image of an American flag shortly after news reports indicated the drone strike killed Soleimani.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.