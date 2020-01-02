‘They Are Liars, And They Don’t Care About You’: Tucker Warns Of ‘Reckless And Incompetent’ Proponents Of War With Iran

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacted to news of the death of a top Iranian military leader by warning viewers against “reckless and incompetent” proponents of war with Iran.

As news of the death of Iran’s Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani during an airstrike near Baghdad’s airport broke during Thursday night’s broadcasting of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox News host observed that the United States “appears to be lumbering toward a new Middle East war,” one that “official Washington has wanted for decades.”

Carlson opined that “disgraced [former] National Security Advisor John Bolton has made it his life’s mission to start a war with Iran” and could be “finally getting his wish.”

“Should you be happy about that?” Tucker asked rhetorically. “That’s the question. Well, the last time we took John Bolton’s advice in the region, Iran became far more powerful than before we took John Bolton’s advice. Why? Because things are never quite as simple as they claim they are in Washington.”

The Fox News host contended that those “demanding action against Iran” are the same people who demand that the American public ignores “the invasion of America now in progress from the South, the millions, the tens of millions of foreign nationals living among us illegally, the torrent, more significantly of Mexican narcotics that has killed and disabled entire generations of Americans.” (RELATED: Tucker Takes Aim At ‘Bureaucratic Tapeworm’ John Bolton For Fomenting War With Iran)

“‘Pay no attention to all of that,’ these very same people tell us,” he concluded. “‘The real threat is Iran.’ Well, they’re liars, and they don’t care about you, they don’t care about your kids. They are reckless and incompetent, and you should keep all of that in mind as war with Iran looms closer.”