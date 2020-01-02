Superstar Actor Wilmer Valderrama And Model Amanda Pacheco Are Engaged

Superstar Wilmer Valderrama and his girlfriend model Amanda Pacheco are engaged after the actor popped the question on New Year’s Day.

The 39-year-old actor shared the exciting news Wednesday on Instagram with a great photo showing the “NCIS” star down on one knee holding out a box to Pacheco while at the beach in La Jolla, San Diego, per Entertainment Weekly in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

He captioned the great shot, “‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama) on Jan 1, 2020 at 9:30pm PST

The supermodel also confirmed the happy news with her own post on her social media account, showing off the same ocean view snap and a second one of her beautiful engagement ring. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

She captioned her post, “‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020” with a wedding ring emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amandapacheco(@seaweanie) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:03pm PST

The pair was first linked together last April when they were spotted out shopping in Los Angeles. In June they were once again seen out in public at wedding celebrations for pals Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The “That ’70s Show” star, at one point, dated superstar singer Demi Lovato for six years before calling it quits in June 2016.

Clearly congratulations are in order for the happy couple!