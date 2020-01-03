Deshaun Watson Used Text Messages To Motivate The Texans For Playoff Game Against The Bills

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had a unique way to motivate his team for the playoffs.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the star dual-threat quarterback sent out a motivational group text that said “Let’s be great” to motivate the team for their AFC playoff game against Buffalo.

Carlos Hyde explained by telling the Houston Chronicle, “Deshaun sent a mass text out to the offense, that was something different, just telling guys, ‘Let’s be great,’ before practice. That was something that was different.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) on Dec 29, 2019 at 11:34am PST

This is such a soft move. It’s so soft that I feel bad for fans of the Texans. Herb Brooks is rolling over in his grave at the idea of sending motivational text messages.

Imagine if Brooks had just texted the Miracle on Ice team before playing the Soviets instead of talking to them.

Would we have won? Most certainly not.

As the quarterback, the whole team is looking to you as the leader. Outside of the head coach, there’s nobody more important than the quarterback.

Text messages? Absolutely unbelievable. If this is the type of leadership the Texans having going into the game against the Bills, then they have no chance.

They’re going to get mauled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) on Dec 18, 2019 at 8:25pm PST

Good luck to the Texans and all their fans! It sounds like they’re certainly going to need it after Watson needed texts to motivate the team.

It’s just sad!