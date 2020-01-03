ESPN Releases Incredible Video Looking Back At The Past Decade Of College Football

ESPN recently dropped a college football video for the ages.

The popular sports network released a compilation video of the best moments in college football in the 2010s, and it’s bound to give fans of the game chills. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to love it.

Here’s to hoping the next decade of college football is as good as the last pic.twitter.com/0cY2EuWH0z — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2020

If that video didn’t give you chills, then I highly doubt you’re an actual fan of college football. I’ve probably already watched it a dozen times.

There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like old highlights. That’s just a fact. I can watch them on repeat, and they never get old.

That’s especially true when they’re highlights of my Badgers.

We have witnessed so many awesome things in the sport over the past decade. We watched Nick Saban turn Alabama back into a powerhouse, we’ve watched Dabo Swinney and Clemson dethrone him, we got to witness Urban Meyer’s time at Ohio State and so much more.

It truly does feel like we’re living in the golden era of college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jan 1, 2020 at 12:25pm PST

Hopefully, the next 10 years are just as exciting as the decade we just left. If it is, then we’re only going to have more fun from here.