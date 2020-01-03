NFL TV Ratings Up 4% From 2018

The NFL had a slightly better year in the TV ratings department in 2019 than the league did in 2018.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the 2019 ratings:

Across all its broadcast partners — CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and the league-run NFL Network — the NFL’s regular-season games averaged 16.32 million viewers, up about 4 percent from 15.76 million in 2018. It was the most-watched regular season since 2016, when NFL games averaged 16.5 million viewers. The high mark for the past decade remains the 2015 season, when the NFL averaged 18.7 million viewers during the regular season.

For anybody who has been following along all season long, this isn't a surprise. Week after week and game after game, we've seen nothing but monster numbers from the NFL.

Even when there’s a down game in the ratings department, they’re still generating millions and millions of viewers.

It’s been incredible to watch all season long. The NFL is back to where it was before it got way too political with the anthem protests.

The NFL deserves to be at the top, and it’s by far and away at the top. For example, “Monday Night Football” absolutely obliterated the rest of cable television.

For fans of the sport, it’s been great to see, and I can’t wait to see what kind of ratings we get in 2020.

Football isn’t just back in a big way. The NFL is back to prime form, and might be better than ever. You love to see it.