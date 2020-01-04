Here Are The Republican Governors Asking For Refugee Resettlement In Their States

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and a guest discussed Republican governors in 18 states asking for refugee resettlement despite being given an option not to do so.

Introducing the Friday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment, the Fox News host recalled when Republican leaders once “made a big show of opposing Obama administration refugee policy” and supposedly “got their wish” when President Donald Trump won the 2016 election and signed “an executive order allowing cities and states to opt-out of refugee resettlement.”

However, “for some reason, no Republican governors are taking advantage of that,” Carlson said, noting that 18 GOP governors so far “have explicitly requested that more refugees be sent to their states.”

The list so far includes:

Doug Ducey, Arizona

Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas

Brad Little, Idaho

Eric Holcomb, Indiana

Kim Reynolds, Iowa

Larry Hogan, Maryland

Charlie Baker, Massachusetts

Mike Parsons, Missouri

Pete Ricketts, Nebraska

Chris Sununu, New Hampshire

Doug Burgum, North Dakota

Mike DeWine, Ohio

Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma

Kristi Noem, South Dakota

Bill Lee, Tennessee

Gary Herbert, Utah

Phil Scott, Vermont

Jim Justice, West Virginia

“We already have more than 20 million illegal immigrants living here,” Carlson said. “The last thing many struggling communities need is more low skilled migrants who may be great people but need a lot. They stress the schools and social programs while not fully integrating. That’s just true and anybody who lives in a community where it has happened will tell you that it is true. As with illegal immigration, the long term agenda of refugee settlement is to bring in future Democratic voters, obviously.”

American Majority founder Ned Ryun insisted that “refugee resettlement has nothing to do with Christianity and has everything to do with the immoral behavior of these governments and quite frankly, a perverse incentive for these government-funded charities that are acting as refugee contractors grifting off the American taxpayer.”

“U.S. State Department is paying these refugee contractors over $2100 per refugee, of which they get to keep 45%,” Ryun said. “Then they are doing this campaign on these governors saying you have to put your Christian charity into action and in an act of cowardice, most of these governors from red states are giving into this.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

“People who hate Christianity are demanding that in the name of Christianity, Christian governors admit refugees,” Carlson responded. “But the governors aren’t actually housing any of the refugees in their own homes or paying any of their own money, so how is it Christian virtue to take other people’s money by force and give it away? I don’t member the part of the gospel.”

Ryun called the governors’ behavior “immoral,” saying their “moral imperative is to advance the interests of the citizens of their state” and “not the interests of noncitizens.”

“This is how red states become blue and how America ceases to be America,” he added. “Trump is doing all the right things and they are abandoning him on this.”