Wisconsin Running Back Jonathan Taylor Declares For The NFL Draft

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is headed to the NFL.

The superstar junior announced Friday that he would forgo his final year of eligibility with the Badgers and go pro.

You can watch his full announcement video below.

Damn, this sure does sting, but I think we all knew it was coming. Taylor is simply way too good to return to school with millions waiting for him in the NFL.

He’ll close out his college career with 6,174 rushing yards and 55 total touchdowns. The man was dominant on a level we probably won’t see for a very long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Dec 23, 2019 at 7:12pm PST

It has been an honor watching him play these last three years for Wisconsin. I’m not sure there’s been a more likable football player in Wisconsin history than Taylor.

The dude lights up the field, and he’s a shining example of what it means to be a Wisconsin man. Now, it’s time for him to go make some serious money.

I think my tweet below sums it up nicely. It was a hell of a ride, and now it’s time to see what he can do at the highest level of football.