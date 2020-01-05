Donald Trump Jr. Shows Off AR-15 With Hillary Clinton On New Magazine

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., on Saturday, posted a photo of an AR-15 with Hillary Clinton on the magazine behind prison bars.

Trump Jr. posted three photos of the gun, with the caption “Nice day at the range. @rarebreedfirearms and @spikes_tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag…” Trump Jr. is an avid hunter and outdoorsman and often posts photos of his guns or of himself on hunting or fishing trips. (RELATED: Don Jr. On Losing Friends Over Politics, ‘Cancel’ Culture And Trans Athletes)

President Trump and his supporters have continued to chant “lock her up” at rallies when Clinton’s name is mentioned, something that was heard at nearly every rally when Trump was running for president in 2016. (RELATED: Trump Jr Fires Back At Pelosi: ‘I Don’t Think The Party Of Infanticide Is Praying For Anyone’)

Trump Jr. has been campaigning for his father, traveling around the country to speak at different events to help raise money for his father’s re-election campaign.