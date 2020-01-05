Melania Wows In Gorgeous Coat And Dress Combo During Return To WH

Melania Trump truly got everyone’s attention when she stepped out Sunday in a gorgeous grey and cream coat and dress combo during her return to the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve grey number that she paired with a vanilla-colored dress that went down past her knees. She wore the outfit as she joined President Donald Trump and their son Barron upon their return from their holiday vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, at Mar-a-Lago. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and matching cream high heel boots. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she it was a perfect winter look would be a serious understatement.

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point, especially during the holidays. Most recently, Melania wowed when she showed up in a jaw-dropping black and gold metallic floor-length gown for a New Year’s Eve party.

