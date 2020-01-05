Tom Brady Says It’s ‘Pretty Unlikely’ He’ll Retire After Loss To The Titans

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t think he’s going to retire.

Following his Saturday loss in the playoffs to the Titans, the six-time Super Bowl champ told the media that it’s “pretty unlikely” he retires. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tom Brady also said it’s “pretty unlikely” he’ll retire this off-season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2020

Obviously, the only person on the planet who knows what Brady will do is himself. My guess is that he’ll take some time over the next few weeks and lay it all out on the table.

He’s had a hell of a run, and there’s no question that he’s got some next level competitiveness. The fact the Patriots lost to the Titans might be enough to motivate him to play another season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:21am PST

If Brady does decide it’s time for this ride to come to an end, then he’ll go down as the most prolific quarterbacks in football.

He’s got six Super Bowl rings, played for two decades and was a shining example of what it means to be a leader and winner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:17pm PST

It’s been a lot of fun watching Brady dominate the NFL for the majority of my lifetime. We’ll have to wait and see what he decides, but there’s no doubt he’s had an unprecedented run.

Stay tuned because things can change quick!