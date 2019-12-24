Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Says He Hopes ‘To Continue Playing’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t ready to call it a career just yet.

It seems like it’s now a yearly tradition in the NFL to wonder when the six-time Super Bowl champion will hang it up. It’s always a topic of debate, but he certainly doesn’t sound ready to take off the cleats one final time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think I’ve said for a long time, my tune hasn’t changed. I hope to continue playing,” Brady said during an interview with Westwood One, according to NBC Sports late Monday night.

If you’re expecting me to have the answer to when Brady will retire, I simply don’t. I have no idea when he’ll be done playing.

I think he’ll play until he physically can’t or he just grows tired of it. At the same time, if he wins the Super Bowl this year, he might decide to go out on top after two decades in the league.

The man has more money than he could spend in 10 lifetimes, he’s got six Super Bowl rings and his legacy is cemented in place.

The battle is over when it comes to the impact Tom Brady has had on football. At this point, everything he does extra is just gravy on top.

It’s been a hell of a lot of fun to watch over the past two decades. Will he retire at the end of the season?

Your guess is as good as mine. If they don’t win the Super Bowl, then I think we 100% see him back in the NFL next season.

If the Patriots win the Lombardi Trophy in Miami, then I think there’s a much better chance Brady rides off into the sunset with seven rings.

Only time will tell, but we all know you’d have to be a fool to bet against that man. That much is for sure.