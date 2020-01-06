Wisconsin Receiver Quintez Cephus Declares For The NFL Draft

Wisconsin superstar receiver Quintez Cephus declared for the NFL draft Monday.

The Badgers sensation posted a Twitter video announcing his decision to forgo another year on the field for Wisconsin, and instead will play on Sundays. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thank You Badger Nation ! It’s been a great ride and I’m ready for the next chapter. Thanks for all the support pic.twitter.com/GRy3irWrAn — Quintez Cephus (@QoDeep_87) January 6, 2020

I’m not going to lie to all of you. This one cuts deep. We all expected Jonathan Taylor to leave. We all saw that one coming.

However, I think Badgers fans everywhere expected Cephus to come back. He’s got NFL talent, but he also seemed like a guy who really could have benefited from another year of development.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quintez Cephus (@qodeep_87) on Jan 3, 2020 at 5:42am PST

At the same time, Cephus missed an entire year of football due to multiple sex charges he beat at trial. He does need to do whatever is best for him.

If he thinks going to the NFL is the right call, then I can’t hate on it at all. That’d be incredibly selfish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quintez Cephus (@qodeep_87) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:38pm PST

I just hope he tears it up in the NFL. Cephus has been a hell of a player for the Badgers, and now it’s time for him to take that next step.

Best of luck to number 87!