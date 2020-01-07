Deshaun Watson Says He’ll Win A Super Bowl ‘Sooner Than Later’

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is very confident he’ll win a Super Bowl in the near future.

The Texans and Watson have a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, and it should be a great game. Judging from Watson’s attitude, he’s very confident in his abilities. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on Jan 6, 2020 at 7:41am PST

“I haven’t won a Super Bowl yet, but I want to make sure that I’m prepared for that moment because I definitely believe I’m going to win one sooner than later,” Watson recently told Jay Williams about reaching out to veterans regarding preparation to win titles.

You can watch his full comments below.

“I haven’t won a Super Bowl yet, but I want to make sure that I’m prepared for that moment.” –@deshaunwatson to @RealJayWilliams (via the @boardroom) pic.twitter.com/6Yl6FHLAQ9 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 6, 2020

How could you ever cheer against Watson? The guy is so easy to root for. He’s got all the physical tools and the attitude you want in your quarterback, and he’s a proven winner and a great leader.

He’s a generation talent, and he proves it week after week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on Jan 4, 2020 at 5:33pm PST

If I was an NFL GM or owner, I’d want a guy just like Watson running the offense. All that dude knows how to do is win, and I 100% believe he’ll win a Super Bowl.

I’d be shocked if he retired without a ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on Dec 30, 2019 at 3:21pm PST

Tune in Sunday at 3:05 EST on CBS to watch Watson and the Texans take on the Chiefs. It should be a great game for the young gunslingers involved.