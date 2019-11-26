Deshaun Watson Set An Alarm To Watch His First NFL Paycheck Get Deposited Into His Bank Account

Deshaun Watson recently told an incredible story about his first NFL paycheck.

The Houston Texans superstar quarterback made an appearance on The Boardroom, and said he sent an alarm for 2:01 a.m. to watch his first NFL paycheck show up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’ve never seen this much money in my life,” Watson explained in the short clip. He also discussed how Clemson coach Dabo Swinney prepared him for the financial aspects of the NFL.

Watch the awesome video below.

.@deshaunwatson set his alarm for 2:01am to watch his first @NFL paycheck hit the bank. What would you do with the ? pic.twitter.com/TwS2RdzEvS — The Boardroom (@boardroom) November 24, 2019

I love this video from Watson. Look how happy he is discussing getting his first NFL paycheck. He is like a little kid in a candy shop.

That’s a level of authenticity you just can’t buy or replicate. That’s a dude who is just truly speaking from his heart.

I also don’t blame him at all. I don’t think it matters how rich you did or didn’t grow up. The moment you get an NFL check deposited into your account, it’s a gigantic moment.

I would probably have done the exact same thing. At the very least, it’d be the first thing I check in the morning upon getting up.

After all, Watson was a first round pick. The kind of money you get in that spot is life changing.

I wish we heard a lot more stories like this one, and a lot less stories about foolish money management. Something tells Watson has a very long road of success ahead of him.