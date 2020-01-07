Fox News’ Chris Wallace To Host Another Town Hall Event For Pete Buttigieg

Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace will host another town hall event for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in Iowa this month.

The town hall will take place on Jan. 26, right before the consequential Democratic Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3, according to Deadline.

Fox News hosting town hall with Pete Buttigieg on Jan 26 from Des Moines, with Chris Wallace moderating. It’ll be Buttigieg’s second on Fox this election cycle. — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) January 7, 2020

Buttigieg previously did a town hall event with Fox News in May, and Fox generated lots of buzz in April after doing a similar event with Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders’ Fox town hall generated record-breaking ratings for the network, with nearly 2.6 million viewers tuning in.

The latest polling averages from FiveThirtyEight indicate that Buttigieg is in a close race in Iowa with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sanders.

Wallace has criticized of President Donald Trump both on air as well as in a speech in Washington, D.C. last month, during which he said Trump was “engaged in the most direct sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.” (RELATED: REPORT: Fox News Hosts Criticized, Mocked Trump During Advertiser Meeting)