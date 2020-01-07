Average Ticket Price For The LSU/Clemson National Title Game Is $1,500

Tickets to the national title game between LSU and Clemson are still very expensive with less than a week until the game.

According to KALB, the average ticket price for the game will run you $1,500. Andrew Gretchko of Vivid Seats told them he expects the crowd to be heavy in favor of LSU given the fact the game is in New Orleans.

As I’ve said many times before, if you have the money, the national title game is 100% a bucket list kind of event. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unless you’re a fan of Alabama or Clemson, you have no idea when your team might make it again. So, if you’re a supporter of LSU, that means you have to go while you can.

Given the fact the game is being held right down the road from Baton Rouge, the decision seems like an incredibly easy one.

Is $1,500 a lot of money? Sure, but that’s not the point. You won’t be thinking about the money in 20 years when reminiscing about the game.

You can’t put a price on the memories. That much I can promise you for sure.

For those of you expecting ticket prices to come down, I wouldn’t recommend holding your breath. The prices are probably going to stay high right through kickoff.

Tune in January 13 at 8:00 EST on ESPN to watch it all go down. It’s going to be a fun one.