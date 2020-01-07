REPORT: New York Giants Hire Joe Judge As Their New Head Coach

The New York Giants have reportedly made Joe Judge their new head coach.

If you’ve never heard that name before, I wouldn’t suggest feeling bad because nobody really has. Yet, he’s finalizing a deal to take over the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Patriots’ wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Deal was in the works as of last night, which is another reason Matt Rhule took the Panthers’ HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

I honestly thought this was a fake Schefter account when I first saw it. I couldn’t believe what I was reading.

Just so I’m totally clear on this one, the Giants could have had Matt Rhule, Lincoln Riley, Josh McDaniels, Mike McCarthy, or a variety of other coaches.

Instead, they hired Joe Judge. The dude literally has the name of an action movie villain. This can’t be real, right?

What the hell are the Giants doing right now? There was a New England assistant expected to be a head coach next year, and his name is Josh McDaniels.

This moves makes less than zero sense. Judge better win, and he better win a ton. If not, this movie is not going to look good given the other options on the table.

Best of luck to all the Giants fans out there!