Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Announces He’ll Return For His Senior Season

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is coming back to the Longhorns for his senior season.

After dabbling with the NFL draft waters following the conclusion of his junior year, the talented dual-threat passer announced on Instagram that he’d return for one final run. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his return video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on Jan 6, 2020 at 5:34pm PST

This is great news for fans of the Longhorns. Ehlinger is one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football.

He can make plays with his arm and he’s a hell of an athlete. When he wants to take off running, he poses serious problems for defenses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on Jan 1, 2020 at 9:13am PST

Given the fact Texas already had a bad season in 2019, they need all the help they can get on the field. With Ehlinger coming back, Tom Herman’s squad is getting a huge boost.

Whenever you can put one of the best quarterbacks in America on the field, you’re in good shape to get a win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on Nov 29, 2019 at 2:17pm PST

Plus, Ehlinger will really boost his draft stock if he improves his passing a bit. There’s no question he has elite legs, but he could definitely improve his slinging abilities if he wants to be a star at the next level.

This is big news for Texas, and I have no doubt Ehlinger will have a great 2020.