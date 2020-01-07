Time Informs Parents How To Talk To Their Kids About Qasem Soleimani’s Death

Time magazine gave parents tips on how to talk to their children about the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and the situation with Iran in an article Monday.

The publication wrote a how-to guide for speaking with children about the death of Soleimani, whom the article described as “a top military leader in Iran.” Included in the article are various questions and ways to answer them as parents.

“President Donald Trump has called Soleimani a terrorist,” one section reads. “Trump says Soleimani ordered attacks on American military and diplomats and was planning attacks against Americans in the Middle East. For this reason, Trump ordered the U.S. military to kill Soleimani.”

Time’s article is titled “How to Talk to Your Kids About the Situation With Iran.”

Soleimani was the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, which is a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization. Soleimani and the group “were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Neither of these notes are included in the possible ways to answer questions about Soleimani's death. President Donald Trump ordered the airstrikes that killed Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq.

The article answers additional questions about the possibility of war, why the two countries don’t get along and more. (RELATED: Pompeo Says People ‘Should Ask Mr. Soleimani’ If Trump Is Vulnerable Over Impeachment)

Time also gave suggestions to parents whose children are “feeling worried.” The publication cited psychologist Paul Coleman, who suggested multiple steps for parents to follow. The steps include searching “for hidden questions or fears” and keeping the same routine.

“Ease Minds,” another tip reads. “After you’re sure they’ve talked through their fears, you can assure them of their safety.”