BBC Correspondent Says Death Of Qasem Soleimani Was ‘Murder’

A BBC correspondent called the death of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was reportedly making plans to attack American diplomats and service members, a “murder” Thursday evening.

The leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force was killed during an airstrike Thursday ordered by President Donald Trump near the Baghdad, Iraq, airport, the Pentagon said in a statement. Soleimani was “actively developing plans” to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq, according to the Pentagon.

“So it has escalated in this way, and I don’t think anyone would have expected this would have ended with the murder of Qasem Soleimani, a prominent head of an Iraqi militia, at Baghdad airport,” BBC Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet said.

BBC Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet just called the death of the Iranian terrorist and leader of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani “murder.” REMINDER: Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of over 600 American soldiers in Iraq. What in the world is she thinking? pic.twitter.com/vov8T5gtEw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 3, 2020

Soleimani’s death comes after militiamen tried to break into the U.S. embassy in Baghdad Dec. 31. Many of them were part of Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iraqi paramilitary group. Soleimani directed the attack, according to the Pentagon. (RELATED: Trump Tweets American Flag After US Kills Top Iranian Military Leader)

Soleimani was leader of the Quds Force, which offers support to terrorist groups. The Quds Force operates as a covert arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. His death will likely increase tensions in the Middle East.