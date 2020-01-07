XFL Rules Feature Overtime Shootouts And Double Forward Passes

The XFL rules were unveiled Tuesday morning, and they’re lit.

There are several changes from the rules you'll see in the NFL and college football. You can read the whole list here, but there are two that really stick out to me.

First, the overtime rules are awesome. Both teams have a five round shootout from the five yard line just like it’s the NHL.

After five rounds, the team with the most points win. If they’re still tied, then it just continues until a team wins.

Secondly, the league will feature double forward passes. As long as the first forward pass didn’t cross the line of scrimmage, then the team is free pass forward again.

There will also be zero coaches challenges, which is straying from the traditional rules found in college and the NFL.

All in all, I’m loving these rules. Might they take a little getting used to? Absolutely. I’m sure there’ll be times when I’m demanding a coach’s challenging without remembering the new rule.

Even so, I’m excited.

Mostly, I kind of want a ton of games to go into overtime. The idea that it’s just a shootout is incredible. If fans love it, don’t be surprised to see the NFL adapt it.

It’s way better than one team taking the ball, scoring and ending the game. I think we’ve all seen enough of that garbage.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the new XFL rules. The league should be a ton of fun.