Clemson Has More Sacks Than Points Given Up During The 2nd Half Of Their Last 3 Playoff Games

One tweet perfectly sums up Clemson’s unreal level of domination.

According to ESPN’s Chris Fallica, Clemson has had a total of nine sacks in the second half of their past three playoff games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Very impressive. You know what’s more impressive? They’ve only given up seven points in the same time window. That’s right. The Tigers have more sacks than points allowed in the second half of their past three playoff games.

In the 2nd half of its last 3 CFP games – vs Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State – Clemson’s defense has more QB sacks (9) than it has allowed points (7). — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) January 7, 2020

This stat is simply mind-boggling. It’s absolutely insane. It’s hard to put into words just how impressive this is for Dabo Swinney’s squad.

Their last three playoff games have been against three very good teams. Two of which, Alabama and Ohio State, had fire offenses when they played.

Yet, the Tigers shut all of them down without much trouble.

It’s truly remarkable how great Clemson has been under Dabo Swinney. It’s really about time we have a conversation about whether or not they’ve dethroned Alabama as the best program in America.

I think there’s a very serious argument to be made that they have.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see if they can stop LSU’s potent offense. Judging from history, it’s very possible they will.

Tune in January 13 at 8:00 EST on ESPN.