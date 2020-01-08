Joe Judge Reportedly Threw An Alabama Player Over The Bench While In College

New York Giants new head coach Joe Judge was apparently a bit of a wildcard back in the day.

Judge got ejected from a game while playing for Mississippi State because he tossed an Alabama player over his bench, according to a Creg Stephenson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Read the newspaper clipping from 2004 below.

This is how I wrote it in the Anniston Star. The highlights of that game on YouTube edited that play out for some reason (though it shows Judge’s fumble recovery on the previous play). pic.twitter.com/pS1GEgtmT4 — Creg Stephenson (@CregStephenson) January 7, 2020

I know I was really critical of this hiring when it initially broke, but I’m quickly changing my mind. Hiring a position coach to take over the Giants seemed really stupid.

Having said that, I would definitely want somebody with some edge if I’m a fan of the Giants. Throwing a guy over a bench is the definition of having some edge.

There’s now a very high chance I was totally wrong about Judge.

Anybody willing to get tossed from an SEC conference game for throwing a guy over the bench is somebody I want next to me in a battle.

Maybe, just maybe, the Giants will be okay with Judge running the show.