Joe Judge Reportedly Threw An Alabama Player Over The Bench While In College

NFL: AFC Wild Card-Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots

Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
New York Giants new head coach Joe Judge was apparently a bit of a wildcard back in the day.

Judge got ejected from a game while playing for Mississippi State because he tossed an Alabama player over his bench, according to a Creg Stephenson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Read the newspaper clipping from 2004 below.

I know I was really critical of this hiring when it initially broke, but I’m quickly changing my mind. Hiring a position coach to take over the Giants seemed really stupid.

Having said that, I would definitely want somebody with some edge if I’m a fan of the Giants. Throwing a guy over a bench is the definition of having some edge.

There’s now a very high chance I was totally wrong about Judge.

Anybody willing to get tossed from an SEC conference game for throwing a guy over the bench is somebody I want next to me in a battle.

Maybe, just maybe, the Giants will be okay with Judge running the show.