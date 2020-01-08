REPORT: New York Giants Request To Interview Jason Garrett For Offensive Coordinator Position

The New York Giants are reportedly considering adding Jason Garrett to the staff.

According to Ed Werder, the team has asked to interview the former Dallas Cowboys head coach to be the offensive coordinator on Joe Judge’s staff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: #Giants requested permission from #Cowboys to interview Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator under new HC Joe Judge. Garrett’s 10 years of head coaching experience would be important asset to inexperienced HC. Also Garrett could develop Daniel Jones if interested. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 7, 2020

Well, it looks like Garrett won’t be unemployed for very long. I think we all knew he wouldn’t, but it looks like the Giants are interested in quickly scooping him up.

Despite the fact he didn’t end his career on a high note in Dallas, the man can absolutely coach. Make no mistake about that at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Jan 5, 2020 at 4:25pm PST

Do you know what else Judge is going to need in New York? He’s going to need a ton of experience around him.

Do you know who has that in spades? Jason Garrett. Bringing him onto the staff is a smart veteran move that will greatly improve the coaching staff.

Garrett might have been shown the exit in Dallas, but he’s still going to be in the NFL for a very long time. I can promise you that much.