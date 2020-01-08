LSU Won’t Cancel Classes For The National Title Game Against Clemson

LSU won’t cancel classes Monday for the national title game against Clemson.

The first day of the semester is Monday, and that would seem like a problem. For students hoping classes would get canceled so students could support the football team, I regret to inform you that it won’t be happening. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A school spokesperson said there won’t be any cancelations the day of the game or Tuesday, according to WBRZ.

I guess I didn’t realize LSU hated freedom. I guess I didn’t realize that at all. I’d figure a school located in Baton Rouge would love freedom.

Apparently, that’s not the case at all. What a disappointing day for fans of the Tigers.

How the hell isn’t the school canceling classes? I remember when Wisconsin played in the national title game against Duke my final year of college.

I think people started drinking before the sun came up, and I’m not sure a single person attended class for about 48 hours.

You simply can’t have class with a national title on the line. You can’t do it. You can go to class any other time. There’s only one night to win a championship.

LSU fans should band together and refuse to go. Stand as a united front, crack some beers and refuse to open a single text book.

We didn’t fight WWII so that students could be forced to attend class on the day of a national title. Shame on LSU for cramping the rights of their students to party.

Tune in January 13 on ESPN at 8:00 EST to watch it unfold. Let’s hope the students at Clemson have a much better Monday than their LSU counterparts.