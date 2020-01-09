Ilhan Omar Laughs With ‘Squad’ Member While Speaker Talks About Dead Soldiers

Democrat Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was seen joking and laughing during a press conference Wednesday while fellow Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was talking about dead and injured American soldiers.
Omar was specifically joking with a fellow member of the “Squad,” Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.
The Minnesota Democrat has been clear in her opposition to the Trump administration since getting sworn in last year.
Following President Donald Trump killing Iranian military Gen. Qasem Soleimani, she claimed that he may be doing it as a “distraction” from impeachment.
Watch the full video.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Will The Conflict In Iran Escalate Into More Attacks?
Exclusive: Dan Crenshaw Weighs In On The Soleimani Hit
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’