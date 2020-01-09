Zion Williamson Says He Came Very Close To Not Leaving Duke, ‘Genuinely’ Wanted To Go Back

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson almost didn’t enter the NBA draft.

Zion left the Blue Devils after an incredible season for Coach K, but he apparently really wanted to return for a sophomore run.

“I wanted to go back. Nobody ever believes me. They think I’m just saying that, but no, I genuinely wanted to go back,” Williamson explained to J.J. Redick on a podcast for The Ringer.

You can watch his full comments below.

Obviously, you can’t fault Zion for leaving Duke. He was the first pick in the draft, and he has millions in guaranteed money coming his way.

It’s really hard to pass up that kind of cash for another year of college basketball.

At the same time, could you imagine Duke this season if Zion had returned? They would be absolutely unstoppable.

They’re already good, and having the best player in America back would have put them on the top of the world with ease.

Instead, he’s making millions in the NBA. Not a bad life to be living!