Paige VanZant Releases Epic Training Photo Ahead Of Fight Against Amanda Ribas

Paige VanZant released another hype post for her upcoming fight against Amanda Ribas.

The American-born UFC fighter posted a picture of herself training and sparring with the caption, “Kindness is so Gangster.” (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Check it out below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram Kindness is so Gangster. A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:48pm PST

So, do we think VanZant is in shape and ready to roll or do we think she’s ready to roll? I think the answer is an overwhelming “yes.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

March 14th really can’t get here soon enough. VanZant is going to go down to Brazil, and she’s not taking prisoners. She’s going down there to get a win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 1, 2020 at 2:17pm PST

UFC fans are eager for VanZant to get back to cracking skulls. It’s what we want, and it’s what we’re going to get when 12 Gauge and Ribas step into the cage.

She’s going to do the same thing she did to Rachael Ostovich. Hell, it might even be worse.

Let’s get after it March 14! It’s going to be a hell of a time!